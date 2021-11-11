Russian Duma creates working group to tackle crypto mining regulations By Cointelegraph

The Russian State Duma has created a working group that will tackle the complicated issue of forming regulations for the cryptocurrency mining industry.

According to an official announcement on Nov. 11, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the legislature to create a group that will address regulatory gaps in the industry.