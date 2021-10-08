Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil files for U.S. IPO

Article content

Car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. on Friday filed for an IPO in the United States, and revealed that its revenue more than doubled in the first half of this year, as the company becomes the latest in a slew of Russian firms targeting market debuts.

Russian IPO activity, hit by the pandemic, is picking up pace as the global economy improves and concerns over fresh Western sanctions fade. The Moscow Exchange expects to hold 10 share listings by the end of the year.

Renaissance Insurance and IT firm Softline recently announced their intention to float. Other Russian companies including real estate database CIAN, food retailer Vkusvill and the SPB Exchange are also preparing IPOs, sources have said.

BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and VTB Capital will act as joint lead book-running managers, while Renaissance Securities, Sberbank CIB and Banco Santander will act as joint bookrunners, Delimobil said.