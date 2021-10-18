Russian bourse SPB confirms plans to list shares at home and in U.S.

Article content

MOSCOW — Russia’s second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, said on Monday it planned an initial public offering on its own platform before the end of this year and to apply for a U.S. listing in the first half of 2022.

SPB, which specializes in listing foreign securities, hoped to raise $150 million in an IPO on its own bourse this year ahead of a larger U.S. listing in the first half of 2022, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

SPB said it intends to use net proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes, including the increase of capital of its key operating subsidiaries, Best Efforts Bank (SPB Bank) and MFB Clearing Center (SPB Clearing).