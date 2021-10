Russia to test air quality monitoring on Nornickel with view to going nationwide

Article content MOSCOW — Russia will start testing a potentially nationwide real-time system to monitor air quality at metals giant Nornickel’s base in the industrial Arctic city of Norilsk next year, the company and a government official said on Thursday. Nornickel, the world’s leading nickel and palladium producer, has been a major emitter of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in Norilsk, its main production base since Soviet times and which for years earned it the rank of the world’s most polluted city.

Article content A diesel spill at its power plant in the same area last year caused Russia’s worst environmental disaster in the Arctic this century. The company is now working with the Russian government to develop the air quality system which, if deemed successful, will eventually operate nationwide as part of a national environmental project. “Today, the air quality data is generated manually. Our task is to create a unified system that will automatically record emissions, eliminating the human factor,” Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said at the signing ceremony at the government. “Our monitoring system, which allows anyone to assess air quality near Nornickel’s operations, is now at a high level of readiness. And we are ready to provide our expertise for the experiment,” Vladimir Potanin, Nornickel’s largest shareholder and its chief executive, said at the same event.