Russia to lift COVID ban on flights to Thailand, Norway, other countries

MOSCOW — Russia will lift its COVID-19 ban on flights to countries including Tunisia, Thailand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Slovenia, and Oman from Nov. 9, the government coronavirus task force said on Thursday.

The government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions. The flight bans dealt a heavy blow to Russia’s airlines. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)