Russia to change laws for digital ruble, while central bank mulls 2022 prototype By Cointelegraph





On Tuesday, Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia’s central bank, said that the country will have a prototype of its digital rouble platform ready by early 2022 and will roll it out for trial use next year before making a final decision on whether or not to release its own digital currency, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers will reportedly begin working on the legal adjustments needed to implement the digital ruble plan to accommodate the digital currency. According to Izvestia, the head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, stated that these legal modifications would begin as soon as a central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial is implemented.

