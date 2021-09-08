Russia not ready to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, says Kremlin By Cointelegraph

Amid El Salvador officially accepting (BTC) as legal tender on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Russian government has reiterated its negative stance to a scenario where BTC could be accepted as an official currency.

Dmitry Peskov, the official representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Russia has no reason to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, local news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday.

