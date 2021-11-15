Russia Joins OPEC+ Pushback on U.S. Calls to Boost Oil Output

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.

“Inventories have stopped drawing, which shows there is no deficit at the moment,” Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told Bloomberg TV Monday in an interview on the sidelines of the Adipec oil and gas conference.

The comments from Russia’s deputy energy minister echo rhetoric from other key OPEC+ members, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, that indicate the alliance is in no rush to respond to calls from the White House to unleash crude supply faster. President Joe Biden, concerned by seven-year high gasoline prices and waning popularity at home, has called on the 23-nation group to supply more crude and bring pump prices down. President Biden is due to meet virtually with China’s President Xi, the world’s largest oil importer, later on Monday.