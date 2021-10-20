Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

Article content (Bloomberg) — Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market. “Such a situation, at the end of the day, is leading to lower consumption, and this will affect our producers, including Gazprom PJSC,” President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting Wednesday that was broadcast by Rossiya 24 TV. “This is why we are not interested in endless growth of energy prices, including gas.” Benchmark gas prices in Europe, the main market for Russian exports of the fuel, have broken record after record in recent weeks, as capped pipeline supplies to the region and intense competition with Asia for liquefied cargoes have caused a supply shortage.

Article content The crunch is driving up costs for businesses, household bills and even the price of food. Several European industries have seen large energy users curb operations that have become too expensive to run, including chemicals giant BASF SE and fertilizer producers CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Yara International ASA. Putin and other high-ranking officials have been using verbal interventions recently as a mechanism for capping European gas prices and for reducing volatility in the market. So far, Russia hasn’t sent any significant additional gas volumes to the region’s spot market to ease the crunch, citing the need to prioritize domestic reinjections ahead of winter. Gazprom’s exports to Europe have been lower year-on-year since late August, with some officials on the continent blaming the Russian producer for contributing to the crisis by intentionally withholding additional volumes. The company says it ships the fuel in line with requests from its long-term clients and some major utilities in the region, confirming they aren’t asking for more due to high prices.