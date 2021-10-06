Russia drafts new, more ambitious decarbonisation strategy

Article content

MOSCOW — The Russian government has drafted a new decarbonisation strategy that sets a 2060 net zero emissions target and provides for more aggressive measures to tackle emissions than previous versions of the document.

The European Union, Britain and Italy last week urged Russia to commit to reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 and step up its plans to tackle climate change ahead of the COP26 summit.

Under the new strategy – which is yet to be approved by the cabinet – Russia will aim to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 79% by 2050 in an “intensive” scenario which serves as its base case, according to the document seen by Reuters.