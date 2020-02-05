Russia completes the test of the main battle tank Proryv-3 – Defense Blog

The Russian company Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), a subsidiary of the Rostec defense and industrial group, announced that its new main battle tank (MBT) T-90M Proryv-3 (Breakthrough-3) successfully passed state tests.

The T-90M is an advanced version of the T-90 tank of the Soviet era that incorporates advanced defensive systems such as slat armor and new reactive armor. The T-90M main battle tank is armed with a fully stabilized 2A46M-4 125mm longer, fully stabilized barrel equipped with a new mouth reference system. This weapon is also used to launch 9K119 Refleks guided anti-tank missiles (NATO designation AT-11 Sniper-B), in the same way, as ordinary ammunition.

Compared to the T-90A, the improved version features a new fully welded turret design protected by the Relikt ERA (Explosive Reactive Armor) armature installed on the front and on each side of the turret. In addition, the turret is equipped with an additional armor kit to counter the threat of rocket-propelled grenades.

The new T-90M tank is equipped with a Kalina fire control system and the Kord-MT anti-aircraft remote control weapons station.

The contract for the supply of lots from the last tank between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Uralvagonzavod is "ongoing," Izvestiya newspaper reported on February 5.

In addition, on February 4, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Denis Manturov, announced that Russia and India signed a contract to extend the production of the export version of the T-90 tank (model T-90S) until 2028.