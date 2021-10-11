Russia aims for year-round shipping via northern sea route in 2022 or 2023

Article content

MOSCOW — Russia plans to begin year-round shipping via the Northern Sea Route that passes through the Arctic in 2022 or 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev said on Monday.

Russia has invested heavily in infrastructure to develop the Northern Sea Route and wants it to become a major shipping lane as the Arctic warms at a faster rate than the rest of the world. It is not currently used in winter due to thick ice cover.

“We are planning to start the transition to year-round navigation in 2022-2023,” Trutnev told the Rossiya 24 state television channel.