Russell Wilson Becomes The Fastest Quarterback In NFL History To Achieve 100 Wins

It looks like congrats are in order to Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawk’s win against the San Francisco 49ers was a record-breaking game for him as he became the fastest quarterback in the NFL to achieve 100 wins.

Peyton Manning previously held the record, after winning 100 games following his tenth game in his tenth season, but Russell was able to reach that goal during his fourth game during his tenth season.

Russell tweeted about the accomplishment by sharing a chart that shows all of the quarterbacks that have won 100 games, and he said, “JESUS…YOU get ALL the glory!!!”

JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!! pic.twitter.com/8yWHgnp990 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 4, 2021

Russell’s wife Ciara also shared a video of their adorable son Win, as they celebrated this new milestone in Russell’s career. She said, “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today becoming the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 100 wins. Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all.”

When Russell Wilson is not on the field winning games, he is winning with all of the business ventures that he and Ciara have set out for. As we previously reported, back in May the couple signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios where they will be producing films and scripted series through their Why Not You production company.

At the time of the news the couple expressed their excitement and said, “We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios. They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

