Rush Limbaugh feels he is & # 39; disappointing everyone & # 39; with an advanced diagnosis of lung cancer

The conservative radio icon shares the shocking news on its syndicated program, and tells listeners that his 31-year career as a host of his own program has brought him "greatness, satisfaction and happiness."

Conservative radio host from the USA UU. Rush Limbaugh He is fighting advanced lung cancer.

The spoken radio icon, which has millions of listeners and is widely seen as one of the presidents Donald TrumpThe most influential media allies shared the shocking news in their syndicated program on Monday, February 3.

"I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn't have to tell you," said the 69-year-old, according to The Hill. "It's a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can't help feeling that I'm disappointing everyone … The result is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer."

He will be seeking treatment this week (begins February 3), but expects to return to work on Thursday.

At the end of his broadcast, Limbaugh revealed that his 31-year career as a host of his own program has brought him "greatness, satisfaction and happiness", and added: "Every day I am not here, I will miss you (listeners) and thinking of you . "

Limbaugh signed a contract extension with Premiere Networks last month, before his diagnosis.