Rupiah rises ahead of BI meeting as Asian currencies climb

The Indonesian rupiah was firm on Tuesday
ahead of the country’s central bank meeting, as all Asian
currencies gained against a dollar reeling from a weak
manufacturing print in the United States.
The South Korean won and the Thai baht
led gains as they rose 0.4% each, while the Philippine peso
, the Singapore dollar and Taiwan’s dollar
advanced.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six peers, declined as U.S. factory output in September
slowed because of a global chip shortage and after-effects of a
hurricane in the country.
The rupiah rose 0.2% to 14,080 per dollar as
investors looked to a Bank Indonesia (BI) meeting for guidance
on monetary policy since it’s widely expected to keep rates on
hold to keep supporting economic recovery.
BI’s policies to prioritize macroeconomic stability through
a harsh COVID-19 wave have worked well so far, with rupiah being
the best performer in the third-quarter among Asian currencies.
“The government’s focus on tax reforms and re-opening the
economy to tourism has also boosted policy credibility and
brightened recovery prospects,” Mizuho analysts said in a note.
“Substitution of Australian coal for Indonesian coal by
China is adding to rupiah’s allure at the margin,” they added,
as Indonesia is a net commodity exporter.
However, Jakarta stocks dropped 0.6% to retreat from
a near-record high after rising for six straight sessions.
The mood was upbeat because of a tech-fueled rally on Wall
Street overnight, with a rebound in Chinese markets anchoring
gains in Asia a day after weak data stoked investor concerns
about the world’s second-largest economy.
Philippine stocks jumped as much as 1% to be a top
gainer in the region, bolstered by AC Energy Corp
rallying 8% on approving a number of deals that would see the
power generator stop using thermal coal by 2025.
Shanghai stocks pushed higher, while the Chinese
yuan climbed 0.3% to 6.41, blowing past a level it
last hit in mid-June.
Markets were still watching out for any announcement from
debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group as it
approached the end of a 30-day grace period for a missed coupon
payment that had been due on Sept. 23.
Financials markets in Malaysia were shut for a holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.3 basis
points at 6.207%
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.9 basis
points at 1.707%
** Singapore shares up 0.5%, top gainers are: DBS
Group Holdings Ltd. up 1.8% and Hongkong Land Holdings
Ltd, up 1.2%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0349 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.14 -9.56 0.65 6.45
China +0.29 +1.83 0.70 3.46
India +0.00 -3.02 0.00 32.15
Indonesia +0.16 -0.31 -0.43 10.89
Philippines +0.22 -5.36 0.45 1.57
S.Korea +0.52 -8.06 0.67 5.34
Singapore +0.28 -1.81 0.52 12.19
Taiwan +0.21 +1.89 1.21 14.76
Thailand +0.36 -10.14 -0.19 13.21
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)
