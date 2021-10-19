Rupiah rises ahead of BI meeting as Asian currencies climb

The Indonesian rupiah was firm on Tuesday

ahead of the country’s central bank meeting, as all Asian

currencies gained against a dollar reeling from a weak

manufacturing print in the United States.

The South Korean won and the Thai baht

led gains as they rose 0.4% each, while the Philippine peso

, the Singapore dollar and Taiwan’s dollar

advanced.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six peers, declined as U.S. factory output in September

slowed because of a global chip shortage and after-effects of a

hurricane in the country.

The rupiah rose 0.2% to 14,080 per dollar as

investors looked to a Bank Indonesia (BI) meeting for guidance

on monetary policy since it’s widely expected to keep rates on

hold to keep supporting economic recovery.

BI’s policies to prioritize macroeconomic stability through

a harsh COVID-19 wave have worked well so far, with rupiah being

the best performer in the third-quarter among Asian currencies.

“The government’s focus on tax reforms and re-opening the

economy to tourism has also boosted policy credibility and

brightened recovery prospects,” Mizuho analysts said in a note.

“Substitution of Australian coal for Indonesian coal by

China is adding to rupiah’s allure at the margin,” they added,

as Indonesia is a net commodity exporter.

However, Jakarta stocks dropped 0.6% to retreat from

a near-record high after rising for six straight sessions.

The mood was upbeat because of a tech-fueled rally on Wall

Street overnight, with a rebound in Chinese markets anchoring

gains in Asia a day after weak data stoked investor concerns

about the world’s second-largest economy.

Philippine stocks jumped as much as 1% to be a top

gainer in the region, bolstered by AC Energy Corp

rallying 8% on approving a number of deals that would see the

power generator stop using thermal coal by 2025.

Shanghai stocks pushed higher, while the Chinese

yuan climbed 0.3% to 6.41, blowing past a level it

last hit in mid-June.

Markets were still watching out for any announcement from

debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group as it

approached the end of a 30-day grace period for a missed coupon

payment that had been due on Sept. 23.

Financials markets in Malaysia were shut for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.3 basis

points at 6.207%

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.9 basis

points at 1.707%

** Singapore shares up 0.5%, top gainers are: DBS

Group Holdings Ltd. up 1.8% and Hongkong Land Holdings

Ltd, up 1.2%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0349 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.14 -9.56 0.65 6.45

China +0.29 +1.83 0.70 3.46

India +0.00 -3.02 0.00 32.15

Indonesia +0.16 -0.31 -0.43 10.89

Philippines +0.22 -5.36 0.45 1.57

S.Korea +0.52 -8.06 0.67 5.34

Singapore +0.28 -1.81 0.52 12.19

Taiwan +0.21 +1.89 1.21 14.76

Thailand +0.36 -10.14 -0.19 13.21

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by

Christian Schmollinger)

