RuPaul Makes History As Most Emmy Awarded Black Performer

He’s doing it for the culture✌🏽.
The OG drag queen took home his 11th Emmy Award on Sunday night for Outstanding Competition Series.
He of course won for his series RuPaul’s Drag Race, making him the most decorated Black performer in Emmys history.
RuPaul started his acceptance speech by thanking all of his incredible fans and supporters over the years.
“Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world,” he said. “They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you.”
He then gave a word of encouragement to all the kids out there watching.
“And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you,” he shared. “We are waiting for you, baby! Come on to mama Ru!”
At last week’s Creative Arts Emmys, RuPaul took home another Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, which he’s won for six consecutive years.
While he may make it look easy, he shared with the LA Times prior to Sunday night’s ceremony that it has been a long, hard road to get here.
“I have all the scars to show you from a career in show business,” he said. “Actually, I climbed up on stage, the first time for money, in 1982 and I’ve been doing it ever since. It’s been a long, hard road, but I have enjoyed every minute of it.”
And the fans have enjoyed every minute of it, too. Congrats to the queen!
