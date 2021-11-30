Rumi Carter Looks Like Blue Ivy In New Beyonce Ivy Park Ad – Watch – Hollywood Life

Beyonce’s daughter, Rumi, looked identical to her sister Blue Ivy in a new campaign for Ivy Park.

Good genes run in the family! Beyonce, 40, released her new ad for Ivy Park and the video stars Bey’s two daughters – Rumi Carter, 4, and Blue Ivy, 9. In the video, Rumi looks like Blue’s mini-me and the resemblance is uncanny. In the middle of the video, Bey posed with her two girls as they all rocked matching outfits.

Beyonce held Rumi on her waist as she wore a black and white gingham sports bra with matching herringbone leggings. Bey opted to wear a skintight, low-cut zip-up bodysuit in the same pattern. Meanwhile, Blue stood on the opposite side of them wearing a matching crop top and high-waisted leggings.

In the video, both girls had their hair done the exact same way which made them look even more alike. Rumi’s hair was slicked back and parted in the middle with two braided pigtails while two thin braided pieces of her were left out framing her face.

Blue’s hair was also parted in the middle and slicked back at the top with two pigtails on top, while the rest of her hair was down in the back and two pieces also framed her face.

Throughout the video, Bey rocked a slew of sexy looks including a skintight neon green long-sleeve bodysuit with no pants, which she wore while playing tennis. In another shot, she wore a tight long-sleeve sheer black and white herringbone jumpsuit with a matching choker necklace and headband.

Another one of our favorite outfits was her long-sleeve flannel print mini dress that was extra tight and cinched in her tiny waist. Last but not least, she showed off her fabulous figure in a tight blue sequin jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. On top of the one-piece, she wore a floor-length sequin herringbone coat.