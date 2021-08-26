Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content A U.S. judge said on Thursday he now anticipates a ruling on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan on Wednesday of next week instead of this week because he needs more oral argument on certain issues. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain was originally expected to rule on Friday, Aug. 27. Drain did not specify the issues on which he needs to hear more. If Drain approves the deal, it would clear a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shield the company’s wealthy Sackler family owners from future litigation.

Article content The plan, which Purdue values at more than $10 billion, would dissolve the drugmaker and shift assets to a new company not controlled by Sackler family members. The new company would be owned by a trust run to combat the opioid epidemic in U.S. communities that alleged the company and its owners aggressively marketed the painkiller OxyContin while playing down its abuse and overdose risks. The plan also includes legal releases shielding Sackler family members from future opioid litigation, a controversial provision that some states opposed. Congressional Democrats in recent weeks circulated legislation to block such legal releases and urged the Justice Department to appeal the plan, efforts that failed to gain traction.