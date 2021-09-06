Ruler and Cover DeFi protocol closes down amid mass developer exit By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
In a candid open letter, the lead contributor of Cover and Ruler Protocol, “DeFi Ted,” announced the protocol will close its virtual doors in the near future, citing a mass developer exit as the primary reason for the project’s conclusion.

Launched earlier this year, the Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) insurance marketplace enabled users to stake Cover tokens as collateral and receive insurance payouts if their assets in other DeFi protocols are hacked or rug-pulled.