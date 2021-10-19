Rude Celebrities IRL Reddit



Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images



“You may know her as old Rose in 1997’s Titanic. She came to Disneyland while I worked there in the early 2000s. She seriously thought she was royalty. With celebrities, you get special hosts in what I call Old English gear: the long blue skirts or pants, a tartan short or vest, long sleeved white shirt, flat brown shoes, etc. She was surrounded by about eight of them, and she was shouting demands at each and every one of them. And she would tell them constantly to ‘keep the people away from her’ she was ‘not in the mood.’ NO ONE knew who she was at all, no one approached her, no one cared. I only knew because she was coming backstage on a tram behind the park to cart her off to another part, and a host whispered who she was because she was the ‘celebrity’ on schedule that day.”

—witchyribbon84