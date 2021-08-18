Rubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese govt stake in subsidiary of parent company

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WASHINGTON — Republican Senator Marco Rubio urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to block short-form video app TikTok in the United States after China took an ownership stake in a key subsidiary of ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok. The Biden administration in June withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok. “Beijing’s aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the U.S. needs to treat it that way,” Rubio said in a statement.

Article content “We must also establish a framework of standards that must be met before a high-risk, foreign-based app is allowed to operate on American telecommunications networks and devices.” The Commerce Department is conducting a Biden-ordered review of security concerns posed by those apps and others. It did not respond to a request for comment. “TikTok is led by an executive team in the US and Singapore,” TikTok said in a statement to Reuters, adding that “the China-based subsidiary of ByteDance Ltd. referenced has no ownership of TikTok.” TikTok is not available in China. Corporate records show that the Chinese government took a stake and a board seat in a ByteDance entity this year – a move that raises questions over how much influence Beijing is planning to wield in a tech sector reeling under an onslaught of regulatory action.