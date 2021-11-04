RTFKT partners with Daz 3D to advance metaverse NFT’s By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
RTFKT Studios, pronounced artifact, has announced a collaborative partnership with software developer Daz 3D to leverage their technology to create immersive, three-dimensional avatars for their upcoming nonfungible token, or NFT, release, CloneX.

Founded by Chris Le, Benoit Pagotto and Steven Vasilev, RTKFT has emerged at the forefront of next-generation sneaker culture, intertwining burgeoning technologies of augmented reality, nonfungible tokens and blockchain authentication, among others.