Royal Mail adds Canada freight strength with $287 mln Rosenau deal

Article content

Britain’s Royal Mail said on Friday its GLS parcel service would buy Rosenau Transport for C$360 million ($286.8 million) as the postal company looks to bolster its freight carrier services in Canada.

GLS, which entered Canada three years ago by acquiring parcel delivery firm Dicom, will finance the deal using existing cash and loans, Royal Mail said.

The purchase will give GLS a network “stretching across the country” and add to its earnings and cash flow for the year ending March 2022, Royal Mail said.