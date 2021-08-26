Royal Dutch Shell evacuates workers from U.S. Gulf of Mexico as storm brews By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) on Thursday said it had begun evacuating non-essential personnel from its offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets ahead of a storm expected to enter the Gulf this weekend. A storm brewing in the Caribbean could become a major hurricane this weekend and strike the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricanes with winds of up to 111 miles per hour (178 km) are classified as major and can bring devastating damage onshore.