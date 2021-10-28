Royal Dutch Shell ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Royal Dutch Shell ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3



Investing.com – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) ADR reported on Thursday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR announced earnings per share of $1.06 on revenue of $60.04B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $61.17B.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR shares are up 42.2% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.54% from its 52 week high of $50.75 set on October 27. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Royal Dutch Shell ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Equinor ADR on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $23.55B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7307 on revenue of $21.66B.

Schlumberger had beat expectations on October 22 with third quarter EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $5.85B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3568 on revenue of $5.94B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar