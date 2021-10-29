Royal Caribbean misses quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) Group missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as people continue to remain apprehensive about going on cruises due to fears of contracting COVID-19.

Cruise ships have been sailing from U.S. ports again since late June with mostly vaccinated guests and crew, but some onboard cases and a spike in COVID-19 infections have raised worries about the industry’s fortunes in the near term.

Analysts expect pent-up demand and strong household savings to aid the recovery of the cruise industry. However, with just over half of the U.S. population fully vaccinated and ships operating at reduced occupancy, a full recovery will take more time.

Total revenue was about $457 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, versus estimates of $567 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net loss attributable to Royal Caribbean was $1.42 billion, compared with $1.35 billion a year earlier.

