Royal Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TORONTO (Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, after it released reserves set aside to cover credit losses and as the lender saw strong growth across its banking, wealth management and capital markets units.
Canada’s largest lender by market value reported overall net income of C$4.3 billion ($3.41 billion), or C$2.97 per share, in the three months ended July 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year ago, and compared with analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 per share.
($1 = 1.2598 Canadian dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.