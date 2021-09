Article content

RABAT — A source at Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said Algeria’s closure of airspace to Moroccan aircraft from Wednesday would only affect 15 flights weekly linking Morocco with Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, described the impact on RAM as insignificant and said the relevant flights could reroute over the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Diane Craft)