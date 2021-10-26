Roughly 11,000 entities represent 55% of Bitcoin’s on-chain volume By Cointelegraph

Researchers have found that roughly 11,000 entities are responsible for more than half of Bitcoin’s on-chain volume.
According to a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) on Oct. 21, 11,043 on-chain entities represent 55% of volume on the network. Cryptocurrency exchanges were estimated to account for three-quarters of on-chain volume.
