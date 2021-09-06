Rouble slips past 73 vs dollar; Rusal shares drop in jittery trade

Article content MOSCOW — The Russian rouble weakened past 73 to the dollar on Monday, heading away from the previous session’s two-month peak in thin trade with U.S. markets closed for a public holiday, while shares in aluminum giant Rusal fell in jittery trade. The market weighed expectations of another increase in Russian interest rates and a decline in oil prices. At 1529 GMT the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.04 after reaching its strongest since late June at 72.55 on Friday.

Article content Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.3% to 86.64. The rouble could gain support from Russia’s central bank if it raises rates on Friday for the fifth time this year in an effort to rein in consumer inflation. A Reuters poll suggested the bank would raise by 50 basis points to 7%, but many analysts predicted a smaller 25-basis-point hike. Higher rates increase the appeal of rouble-denominated instruments, while expectations that the rate-raising cycle could be close to an end could lead to higher demand for Russian bonds. In the near-term, the target range for the rouble is 72.5 to 73.1 versus the dollar, Sberbank Asset Management said in a note. Russia’s decision to trim foreign exchange purchases for state reserves in September could provide some support for the rouble, said Alor Broker analyst Alexey Antonov.