Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Welcome Their First Child!

Rotimi and his fiancee, Tanzanian superstar Vanessa Mdee, have welcomed their first child!

Rotimi announced the news Wednesday by sharing a photo of their baby’s hand grabbing what appears to be one of his fingers.

In the caption, Rotimi revealed that he and Vanessa named their baby boy Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

The couple announced their engagement last New Year’s Eve when Rotimi revealed he popped the big question to Vanessa Mdee. They were surrounded by their close family and friends, who captured the moment on camera.

Rotimi later shared a closer look at Vanessa’s rock on her finger while describing her response.

“She said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.”

He continued, “Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man… I’m in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everything that you deserve. Nakupenda.”

The Shade Room first broke the story that the pair were dating back in October 2019, and they have been couple’s goals ever since!

Vanessa let it be known early on that she knew Rotimi would be her future husband.

During an interview with Tanzanian radio DJ Millar Dayo, she said, “It took me two days…I said, ‘this is my husband.’”

Vanessa reflected on the moment and said, “A year and a half ago the world laughed at me when I said I knew YOU were my husband only days after spending time with you. I didn’t blame them, after all, it’s an uncommon and inexplicable feeling when you meet your soulmate. ( Also they’d met the Vee who had no plans to be married).”

She continued, “On my 30th birthday my plans for the years to come were so different from where we are now, but GOD laughs when we are making plans. Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for YOU, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give YOU a future and a hope.”

Congratulations to the couple and their new bundle of joy!

