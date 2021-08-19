Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.39 on revenue of $4.81B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9606 on revenue of $4.47B.

Ross Stores shares are up 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.65% from its 52 week high of $134.16 set on May 10. They are under-performing the which is up 15.87% from the start of the year.

Ross Stores shares lost 3.39% in after-hours trade following the report.

Ross Stores follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Ross Stores’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Visa A had beat expectations on July 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $6.13B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $5.86B.

