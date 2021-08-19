Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The Mad Max: Fury Road star revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 when she shared a series of herself in different outfits on Instagram.
“Taaa daahhh !! #round2,” the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star captioned the pics.
As fans scrolled through the images, they saw that the last picture was of Huntington-Whiteley cradling her baby bump.
Huntington-Whiteley is already a proud mom to her first-born son, Jack, whom she shares with her husband, Jason Statham. They welcomed him in 2017.
In April 2020, Huntington-Whiteley talked about being a mom to Jack during an Instagram Q&A with her fans.
“We are lucky enough to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment,” she said. “[Jack is] turning 3 in a few months, which I can’t believe. Currently, we are attempting potty training!!”
When another fan asked Huntington-Whiteley if she would like to have more kids, the actor said she “would love to.”
And now she’s getting ready to welcome baby No. 2 with the action star. I wish them nothing but the best!
