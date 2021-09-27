Rosalía And Rauw Alejandro Confirm They’re Dating

They’re now Instagram official!
After recently sparking dating rumors, Rosalía shared some cute photos of her and Rauw celebrating her 28th birthday on Instagram.
The singer shared two selfies of her and Rauw getting cozy on the couch and in one pic, she showed herself laying on Rauw’s arm while he appeared to be playing video games.
“BlisssssSSSS🙏✨💖,” Rosalía captioned the pics, and she also said, “librA y bendecidA,” which means blessed.
Then, later that evening, they celebrated Rosalía’s birthday by dining at the L.A hotspot The Nice Guy.
While leaving the establishment, the two held hands and that caused even more of a frenzy online.
These two might be the power couple we never knew we needed.
