Ronin DEX Katana Now Live, Axie Infinity’s AXS and SLP Surges By CoinQuora

Ronin DEX Katana Now Live, Axie Infinity’s AXS and SLP Surges



Katana, the Ronin DEX, is now live.

(AXS) and Smooth Love Potion (SLP) prices started to surge.

Users can deposit liquidity and swap tokens.

The Axie Infinity team recently announced that Katana, the Ronin DEX is now live. Katana is one of the most-anticipated decentralized exchanges, and as it was released, prices for Axie Infinity (AXS) and Smooth Love Potion (SLP) immediately surged.

At the moment, users can deposit liquidity and swap tokens. According to the announcement, “RON rewards will be activated for the AXS/ETH & pools later this week.”

Today, we take one step closer to a more prosperous future for our nation Katana, the Ronin Dex, is live! You can now deposit liquidity and swap tokens. RON rewards will be activated for the AXS/ETH & SLP/ETH pools later this week. Full article https://t.co/4vD5PLp4F5 pic.twitter.com/QXmEs5YfOj — Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) November 4, 2021

The Ronin DEX allows users to swap between assets within the Axie Infinity ecosystem very easily. Right now, these assets include AXS, SLP, USDC, and WETH. The team also invited users to provide liquidity and earn RON tokens and a percentage of the trading fees.

The Axie Infinity team believes that the DEX will create many improvements within its ecosystem. According to them, it will make using their products such as Axie easier and less expensive. Aside from that, the move will reduce the dependency on other exchange platforms by becoming the largest exchange for their assets.

Lastly, the main purpose of the DEX is to increase liquidity for the assets traded within their ecosystem.

A few minutes after the release of Katana, AXS and SLP prices surged as users started to purchase and provide liquidity for the Ronin DEX.

