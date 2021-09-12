Romanian Rate Hike May Come Sooner as Leu Adds to Price Pain

Article content

Romania may lift borrowing costs as early as this fall as a weakening currency adds to worries about inflation that’s already hit a three-year high.

Tensions within the ruling coalition have sent the leu to a record low against the euro, while further triggers for consumer prices remain in the form of higher energy tariffs.

For Ciprian Dascalu, an economist at Erste Group Bank AG in Bucharest, that makes it more likely the central bank will raise its key interest rate from 1.25% in the coming months.

“We brought forward the first rate hike to Nov. 9 from mid-2022 due to rising domestic inflationary pressures, fiscal adjustment below expectations, currency weakness, and a narrowing real interest-rate differential compared with regional peers,” he said in an emailed report to clients.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are also coming around to that view. They predict the benchmark rising to 1.5% by year-end.

