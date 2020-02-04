Rom-Com movie tournament: Round 2! Vote for your favorite movie to move forward

Love is in the air, and also our romantic comedy movie tournament!

On February 1, we released our first showdown of a romantic comedy movie to see which iconic love story is the best ever.

There were 36 films that entered the competition and, after thousands of votes, 50% of the most important films emerged and reached this round.

We were sad to see some of our Netflix favorites as Someone great Y Set it up go, and surprised that some elements of pop culture like (500) summer days He didn't make the cut, but that's just proof that you have to vote to keep your favorite in the game!

In the top 18, it is clear that nostalgia is generating many votes, with classics like Beautiful woman, Insomnia in Seattle, When Harry met Sally and even more in dispute.