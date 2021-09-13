Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 million By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company’s aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British engineering company Rolls-Royce (OTC:) said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refuelling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt.

The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refuelling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus, Babcock, and Thales.

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR