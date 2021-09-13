Rolls-Royce sells stake in refueling jets unit AirTanker for $261 mln

Article content

LONDON — British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refueling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt.

The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Rolls said after the planned sale to Equitix Investment Management Limited, it would continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services, which operates the 14 refueling and transport jets that are mainly used by Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

AirTanker Holdings is a joint venture between Airbus , Babcock, and Thales. ($1 = 0.7234 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)