LONDON — British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it had won a contest to provide engines for the United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers, following a multi-year competition.

Rolls-Royce said its F-130 engines, which will be made at its Indianapolis, Indiana facility, were chosen for the replacement engines for the bombers, beating incumbent supplier Pratt & Whitney, part of U.S. company Raytheon. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)