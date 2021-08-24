Rolling Stones drummer Watts dies at 80

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their “No Filter” European tour at the new U Arena stadium in Nanterre near Paris, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau



LONDON (Reuters) – Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” the spokesperson said.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”