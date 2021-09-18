Rolling Ray Makes Things Instagram Official With His New Boyfriend

Roommates, it looks like Rolling Ray is in love…and he just made things public with his new boo! Taking to social media, Rolling Ray has made his relationship Instagram official by finally giving his fans a look at his new boyfriend Roland.

If it’s one thing that Rolling Ray knows how to do, it’s get social media talking—and that’s exactly what he did with his most recent post that gave fans a little peek into his personal life. By just posting two simple photos, he finally revealed his boyfriend, Roland.

Rolling Ray captioned the post writing, “That Virgo & Pisces! Thank you for coming out. I’ve been hiding you for over 8 months, MEET ROLLING & ROLAND.” Ray didn’t give anymore details about his bae, but now that he’s made things public he’ll likely keep his fans updated about his romance.

He’s having a pretty eventful few weeks, as earlier this month he also shared on social media that Beyonce sent him a birthday gift filled with money. As we previously reported, Rolling Ray has let it be known to his fans and followers that Beyonce rocks with him the long way—but according to him, she took things up a notch for his recent 25th birthday. Posting to Twitter, he alleged that Beyonce gifted him 5,000 and that “she always comes through” for him.

In the past, Rolling Ray has stated that not only has Beyonce sent him some of her Ivy Park merchandise, but also that she “checks up on him” on a regular basis. However, if his recent Twitter post about a birthday gift she sent him is to be believed, Beyonce loves him more than many of his critics ever thought.

Ray posted that following tweet about Beyonce’s alleged generosity for his birthday:

“It’s Beyonce gifting me $5,000 for meeee!!! She always comes through! I love her like s***ttttt!! Purrrrrrr”

Sounds like Rolling Ray is living his best life!

