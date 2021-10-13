Rolling Ray & His Boo Roland Pack On The PDA Before Taking Off For Hollywood

Roommates, ever since he went public with his new relationship, Rolling Ray has been giving his fans glimpses of his new boo and he just posted another little taste on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rolling Ray posted a cute video of himself and his boyfriend Roland packing on the PDA in the airport before they jetted off for a trip to Hollywood.

It was just a few weeks ago that Rolling Ray finally decided to reveal his new boyfriend after eight months of dating—and to prove that the two are still going strong, he posted a video of them together all cuddled up and kissing just before they boarded their flight to Hollywood.

In the video, Rolling Ray explains that they’re headed to Los Angeles, as his boo Roland plants a kiss on his cheek and an even bigger one on his lips. The couple was also accompanied by a female friend and the post was captioned, “At the airport about to board, Hollywood here comes Roland & ROLLING.”

As we previously reported, Rolling Ray has made his relationship Instagram official by finally giving his fans a look at his new boyfriend Roland courtesy of a post confirming their romance,

He captioned the post writing, “That Virgo & Pisces! Thank you for coming out. I’ve been hiding you for over 8 months, MEET ROLLING & ROLAND.” Ray didn’t give any more details about his bae, but now that he’s made things public he’ll likely keep his fans updated about his romance.

