Rohingya militants ‘saddened’ by killing of civil society leader

Rohingya militants demanded accountability on Friday for the killing of a top civil society leader by gunmen in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, saying “criminals” were responsible and decrying “finger-pointing” after the death.

Friday’s Twitter statement was made by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups operating in sprawling refugee camps in the south of Bangladesh.

ARSA said it was shocked and saddened by Wednesday’s killing of Mohib Ullah, who led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled neighboring Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.