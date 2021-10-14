Rogers feud pits chairman against family amid $16-billion Shaw deal

Chairman Edward Rogers had a plan that would have seen as many as nine of 11 senior executives leave, but it was blocked by members of his family Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files

Article content Rogers Communications Inc. Chairman Edward Rogers had a plan that would have seen as many as nine of 11 senior executives leave, but it was blocked by members of his own family who feared the move would create chaos just as the Canadian company tries to close a US$16-billion takeover.

Article content The plan to remove Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale and most of the company’s senior team was shot down at a Rogers board meeting last month, leaving a fractured family that pits Edward Rogers against his sisters, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, the children of late founder Ted Rogers, and Loretta Rogers, Ted’s widow. Now the family is trying to resolve their dispute before a board meeting that’s scheduled to take place prior to the company’s third-quarter results on Oct. 21, according to people familiar with the matter. It isn’t clear what prompted Edward Rogers’ move against Natale. The company’s wireless business — Canada’s largest, with 11 million subscribers — has not performed as well as major rivals BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. by some metrics, according to BMO Capital Markets. The company was hit harder by the pandemic, partly because of its reliance on revenue from wireless roaming and professional sports, both of which were crushed by COVID-19 restrictions.

Article content Photo by Cole Burston for Postmedia files On the other hand, Natale scored a major victory with the landmark takeover agreement with Shaw Communications Inc., announced in March. The deal would extend Rogers’ cable business across western Canada and widen its lead in wireless services. Many analysts believe Rogers will be able to close the deal next year if it’s willing to make changes to satisfy regulators, including divesting some wireless assets. Edward Rogers’ proposal would have seen Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri promoted to CEO and tasked with getting the Shaw deal to the finish line. Most of the current senior executives would have been replaced, with some being pushed out and others considered certain to resign. But it failed when a majority of the Rogers board backed Natale in the dispute, according to people familiar with the matter, and Staffieri left the company Sept. 29, stunning analysts.

Article content Rogers Communications spokesperson Andrew Garas declined to comment, as did spokespeople for Edward Rogers and Melinda Rogers. Edward Rogers and Natale were scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon, the people said. Meanwhile, board members are preparing for a meeting next week at which some directors might seek to restrain Edward Rogers’ authority within the company. In addition to being chairman of Rogers Communications, he’s head of the board’s finance committee, nominating committee and executive committee and chairman of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, which the company owns. That arguably gives him more direct influence over the company’s affairs than any of the Rogers family members. However, voting control of Rogers Communications is held by a family trust.

