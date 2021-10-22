Rogers Defeats Family Attempt to Limit His Voting Power at Cable Firm

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Edward Rogers defeated an effort to limit his voting power at Rogers Communications Inc., paving the way for his extraordinary attempt to eject five directors from the company’s board and replace them with his allies.

During a meeting of the Rogers Control Trust, Edward Rogers’ mother, two of his sisters and Toronto Mayor John Tory tried to pass a motion that would have restricted his ability to use the shares from the trust to vote his directors onto the public company board. But it was blocked by other members of the trust’s 10-person advisory committee on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.