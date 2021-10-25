Rogers Communications reiterates support for CEO after ousted chairman’s move to regain control By Reuters

(Reuters) – Rogers (NYSE:) Communications Inc reiterated support on Sunday for Chief Executive Joe Natale following attempts by former Chairman Edward Rogers to remove him from the Canadian company.

“We unequivocally support Joe Natale as CEO and support his management team,” Rogers said in a statement.

Rogers’ board last Thursday voted out Rogers, son of the late founder, Ted Rogers, after he tried to replace Natale with another executive. The move put him at odds with his sisters and mother, all of whom are fellow board directors and said they supported Natale.

The company also said no other individuals had the authority to act as the board of Rogers after the ousted chairman tried to reconstitute the board by removing the directors who acted against him and replace them with his own candidates.

“We remain as duly elected members of the Rogers Communications Inc Board and represent the majority of the Board members of the company,” the board members said in the statement.

