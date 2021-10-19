Rogers Chairman Spars With Family Ahead of Pivotal Board Meeting

Article content (Bloomberg) — Rogers Communications Inc. Chairman Edward Rogers said there’s “room for improvement” in the company’s performance and that he has the firm’s best interests at heart as he battles family members over its strategic direction. “It is my responsibility to put the interests of RCI first,” Rogers said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News, his first public comments since trying and failing to force out Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale and replace him with Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri. “It’s disappointing the focus of others has strayed from what is best for the business.”

Edward Rogers's comments signal that he's planning to continue the boardroom fight that has split the family in charge of Canada's largest cable and wireless business. His move against Natale was blocked by a majority of Rogers's board at a meeting in September — including his sisters, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, and his mother, Loretta Rogers. "As both board chair and a shareholder my primary focus is on the long-term performance of the business," Edward Rogers said. "On this point, industry stalwarts, controlling and minority shareholders, employees, analysts and market observers agree: there is room for improvement." Last week, Bloomberg reported that family members were attempting to resolve their differences prior to a board meeting that's scheduled for Oct. 20, one day before the company's release of third-quarter earnings.