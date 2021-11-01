Rogers battle in court: Lawyer argues Edward Rogers’ board shakeup ‘occurred validly’

A lawyer for the company countered that Edward ignored not only language within the company’s articles , but also the intent of his father, its founder Photo by Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Article content The two factions fighting for control of Rogers Communications Inc. were in British Columbia’s Supreme Court on Monday, where a lawyer for Edward Rogers argued that Edward’s written order to reconstitute the company board and install five hand-picked directors “occurred validly” and should be viewed no differently than if there had been an in-person meeting of all shareholders.

Article content Ken McEwan said the telecommunication company’s articles and corporate law in B.C., where Rogers is incorporated, allow for the board shakeup under a written resolution that requires only two-thirds of votes to be cast in favour. The Rogers family controls nearly 98 per cent of the family’s Class A voting shares through a family trust, which Edward current chairs. However, a lawyer for Rogers Communications countered that Edward had ignored not only language within the company’s articles that specifically mentions a meeting, but also the intent his father, company founder Ted Rogers, on how the trust’s power was to be used to removed directors at the $30-billion telco. “Words have to be given some meaning,” said Stephen Schachter, the lawyer for Rogers Communications.

Article content The company’s disclosure and what the founder wanted are “not determinative, but it does line up,” he told the judge. Rogers in court: What’s at stake for the company and investors Loretta Rogers files to block son’s bid for board control Will the Rogers-Shaw deal still go through? In addition to most of the A shares, the Rogers family also owns about 10 per cent of the company’s Class B shares. Those shares don’t carry votes, but shareholders outside the family who own them can still attend meetings. “No minority shareholder has complained,” McEwan told the judge in his submission, asserting that lawyers for the company were attempting to “distract (from the) simplicity of the issue” she has to determine. Schachter countered that determining how a “significant public company” such as Rogers discharges something as crucial to corporate governance as the removal of directors needs to be scrutinized. He added that no power should be used “to overwhelm the language of the articles” of a corporation.

Before breaking for lunch, the judge asked the lawyers for input on whether they believe her choice is “all or nothing” on the issue of turfing and replacing the directors, and whether a meeting was required.

Article content Later, she pressed Schachter on whether she was being asked to fill in gaps — interpreting what wasn’t definitively spelled out — to reach the conclusions he was looking for. He responded that he found it was “very troubling” to contemplate accepting the position that one person — Edward Rogers — could do what he wanted without consulting anyone else. “He cannot thumb his nose at due process,” the lawyer said. The judge indicated that she hadn’t yet drawn any conclusions. “I won’t go too far because I’m not taking that position,” she said. The issues that landed the company in court have split the boardroom and the Rogers family. It has also created an unusual situation where two boards of directors each claim to be in control of the company.

Article content Edward Rogers claims he tossed independent directors David Peterson, John Clappison, Bonnie Brooks, Ellis Jacob and John MacDonald on Oct. 22 with his written resolution. In their place, he appointed Jack Cockwell, Jan Innes, Ivan Fecan, Michael Cooper and John Kerr. But the company insists the original board is still intact. For that reason alone, observers expect the judge will expedite her decision. The corporate drama began with a divisive move spearheaded by Edward Rogers to replace company CEO Joe Natale. According to an affidavit he filed in the lead up to Monday’s court hearing, it began with support from his mother Loretta and sister Martha as well as other directors — but ultimately drove a wedge between him and his mother and two sisters and split the directors, causing him to lose faith in most of the independent members of the board.

Article content In an affidavit filed in response on Friday, Ted Rogers’ widow Loretta said she had a “memorandum of wishes” left by her late husband when he died in 2008 instructing the chair of the family trust to undertake wide consultation within the Rogers family, which she said Edward did not do before attempting to case aside longstanding directors. Furthermore, she said, it was laid out in the memo that if there was a conflict with directors that could not be resolved through respectful negotiation, the chair must go through the “public gauntlet” of calling a shareholders meeting to seek their replacement. It was not known at press time if the judge planned to deliver a ruling Monday.

