Rogers 2021 Orange shirt sales through TSC brings two-year campaign total to $250,000 for Residential School Survivors Society and the Orange Shirt Society

Article content TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Rogers thanks Canadians for helping to raise more than $150,000 in 2021 to bring greater awareness to the individual, family and community intergenerational impacts of residential schools. All funds, raised through sales from Rogers-commissioned orange shirt campaign on TSC, will be divided between the Orange Shirt Society and the Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) to expand Indigenous education across the country and provide essential services to residential school survivors, their families, and those dealing with intergenerational trauma.

Article content First launched in 2020, the Rogers orange shirt campaign has now raised more than $250,000 to support residential school awareness and education. Earlier this year, Rogers also donated an additional $50,000 to the IRSSS. “The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSS) would like to express our profound gratitude to Rogers Communications for their commitment to reconciliation by taking action to initiate their 2021 Orange Shirt Campaign,” said Angela White, Executive Director, Indian Residential School Survivors Society. “We are working tirelessly to support survivors of Residential Schools and their families through programs and services for the Youth, 2SLGBTQ+, Elders and Families. This funding will have a direct impact and be used for services that include; grief and loss counselling, crisis counselling, family and group counselling and programs, traditional healing methods, and crisis support. Truth and reconciliation is about all peoples in Canada healing together, taking action, and strengthening our communities through education, awareness, and compassion.”

Article content Phyllis Webstad, Ambassador and Founder of the Orange Shirt Society’s personal experience at a residential school inspired Orange Shirt Day. “We at the Orange Shirt Society are so thankful for this amazing support from Rogers! Thanks to everyone who supported us by buying the shirts,” said Phyllis. “Your support will go a long way to helping us achieve our purposes of promoting Indian residential school reconciliation, raising awareness of the continuing inter generational impacts of the schools, and supporting the concept of Every Child Matters.” These specially commissioned t-shirts were designed by Patrick Hunter, a two-spirited Ojibway artist, graphic designer, and entrepreneur from Red Lake, Ontario. The updated design includes a new shoulder patch depicting two children’s moccasins to commemorate the thousands of children lost to the residential school system.

Article content “I’m humbled TSC has been able to be part of such an impactful campaign given our commitment to helping Canadians feel good about what they buy. Every orange shirt sold makes us proud, raising both funds and awareness for an incredibly important cause. At Rogers, we’re fortunate to be able to leverage our media megaphone and resources to give back to the communities in which we serve,” says Nyla Ahmad, President of TSC. “We remain fully committed to our reconciliation journey through building meaningful, respectful, and collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities and organizations.” Canadians can still support the Orange Shirt Society’s educational programming, and Residential School Survivors through the IRSSS, by purchasing a Rogers-commissioned t-shirt, at tsc.ca/wewearorange.

Article content Today’s announcement builds on Rogers ongoing collaboration with Indigenous communities and recognizing the importance of reconciliation. This is demonstrated through investments in network connectivity along the Highway of Tears, digital lifelines to help Indigenous women and their children escape violence, Ted Rogers Scholarships and Ted Rogers Community Grants to empower the next generation including Indigenous youth and Jays Care Foundation Indigenous Rookie League programs for youth, and using our media assets to share stories that haven’t always been heard with equal measure. The company is also proud to support its dedicated internal employee resource group, the Rogers Indigenous Peoples’ Network.

For more on Rogers' support for Indigenous communities visit about.rogers.com.

